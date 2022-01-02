2023 Presidency: Wike’s Support For Gov Bala Childish – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Sunday, described the purported support of Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to emerge as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 as ‘childish and irritating’.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the national president of the council, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, berated Gov Wike for allegedly saying that ‘the PDP stands a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election if his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, emerged the candidate of the party’.

Igboayaka challenged Gov Wike that such decision would lead to the ‘collapse of PDP and Nigeria’.

According to him, “No PDP flag will stand in Igbo land or any Igbo dominated areas in Nigeria if they denied the southeast the PDP presidential ticket in 2022 primary elections.

“Nigeria is standing on a redline of political survival or political death, and what will redeem Nigeria at this time of political suffocation is a sophisticated Nigerian president of the southeast extraction in 2023.

“Gov Wike is acting as a child who is bathing only on his belly. He is ignorant of political instability and anarchy that will befall Nigeria if they go on with their desperate conspiracy to deny the southeast the PDP presidential ticket.”

He therefore advised the PDP that ‘Ndigbo are the only tribe in Nigeria that have given their best and loyalty to PDP since 1999 till date; therefore every reasonable PDP loyalist and leader will not hesitate to walk on the path of equity, justice and peace by ceding the party’s presidential ticket to the region’.