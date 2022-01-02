I Joined Kaduna Guber Race To Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess – Shehu Sani

Former Senator, Mr Shehu Sani, has declared to run for the governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kaduna State, saying it’s to clean up the mess created in the state by the current governor.

Sani, who’s a one-term senator, spoke in an interview on a radio programme, where he stated categorically that he will “clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development”.

The human rights crusader who decamped from the All Progressives Congress has been at loggerhead with the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El-Rufai, who he has accused many times of creating a mess in the state.

El-Rufai has come under serious criticisms for his handling of security issue in the state with accusation of targeting Christian majority South, an accusation Sani has also supported.

The governor went against traditional practice of a mix religious ticket in 2019 when he chose a Muslim woman as a running mate and had to anxiously wait for a second run of the election to be confirmed reelected in an election declared by both local and international observers as the worst in the state since 1999.

His popularity sunk to particularly as insecurity persists stating recently that “We in Kaduna kill bandits” and not arrest them during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Sani’s foray will see him go head to head with El-Rufai’s anointed in 2023 in an election that will not only be crucial for their respective parties to elect a president but for its volatility and violence.

Sani however explained that, “We sat with my loyalists and supporters and they wanted me to contest the governor of Kaduna state which I will do to remove APC, God willing.”

According to him, he is pointed “to remove anointed candidate of the state governor and to enter government house where comrade will be sworn in as the next governor that will bring changes, that will clean all the dirt they brought in the state in the name of development.”

On security, he explained that, “I will bring security. This is what my supporters wanted and I trust them. So, I will contest the governorship seat under the PDP. Therefore, I call on the people of Kaduna to support and collaborate with me.

“I also solicit for their prayers; I need the prayers of religious leaders, marketers, physically challenged, women and youths. You voted for Mallam as governor what remains now is to have a comrade as a governor so as to see the difference between us.

“You must reject the anointed candidate ‎of those who demolished your houses. Support us to see how we form a government that respects the will of the poor in the state.”

Sani will first seek to obtain the party’s governorship ticket in a primary election as Mr Isa Ashiru, the 2019 governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, has also indicated interest to join the governorship race.