2023: Rallies Without PVC Will Not Win Election – Pastor Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has urged Nigerians not to be carried away by emotions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said only one’s Permanent Voters Card, PVC is required to enthrone a new leadership dispensation for the nation.

“Emotions without action will produce no motion. We are praying, we are believing and trusting God for change, we are speaking and shouting out for change, we are matching and walking and doing all the things for change.

“But all those mean nothing, they are insignificant and irrelevant when action is not taken when it is needed. On this note, I call on the people of our dear nation, to go and ensure that you get your PVC. Do everything it takes, you are registered, you are eligible, get your PVC so that when the action is needed, the right action can be taken and the right outcome can be expected,” Enenche said on Monday in a video uploaded by the church.

His counsel comes amid the 2022 campaigns and show of relevance through rallies by political parties.

Speaking further, Enenche said Nigerians have the best chance to determine who rules them.

He said it is no news that Nigeria is at a junction of possibility for great change, the possibility of departing from season of insecurity, massive bloodshed, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism; departing from massive corruption, underdevelopment, backwardness, retrogression, retardation.

“We are at a junction where such possibility exist.

“But it is important to know that possibility is the child of responsibility. Things become possible when people become responsible,” he added.

He added that, “The right effect is the product of the right effort. It is also important to know that positive outcomes are the products of positive actions , not just emotions. Emotions without action is frustration.”

Recall that the cleric is a strong critic of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The LP candidate, Peter Obi, had visited his church where he received applause from the congregation.