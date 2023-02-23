2023: Tinubu, Atiku In Passionate Video Messages To Nigerians On Last Day Of Campaign

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and one of his fiercest opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Party, PDP, on Thursday separately made passionate appeals to Nigerians on the last day of campaign.

According to the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Electoral Amendment Act, all campaigns including rallies, jingles, processions and other attempts to send messages about any candidate must end 48 hours to the commencement of the election.

The parties have crisscrossed the country since September when INEC opened the window for campaign.

And on Thursday, both Tinubu and Atiku released passionate video messages to Nigerians where they re-emphasied their commitment to their manifestos and why they are the best for the country”at this critical time.”

Tinubu, who ruled Lagos State for eight years as Governor said, “I want to use this medium to personally thank you and seek your support and prayers for the upcoming presidential elections.

“This election is crucial to our democracies and development as a nation and we need to get it right.

“I therefore appeal to you to vote for me. I have the competences, I have the track record to deliver on my promise to you to build a better Nigeria for all.

“I have done it before it lagos and with your support, I can do it again even much better, and you are better and I believe with consistent collaboration, we will achieve remarkable development.

“Please join me on this journey for a renewed hope,” Tinubu appealed.

His opponent in the PDP who deliver a 5:34 minute long said the challenges in the country call for a strong and capable hands which he said he represents in order to tackle them.

Atiku said, My fellow Nigerians, in February, we shall all be voting to elect a new president, members of the national assembly.

“I urge you to go out and vote, it’s your right, exercise it without fear and do so peacefully.

“It is with your vote that you can influence the direction of this country.

“If you conduct yourself peacefully, we shall have peaceful elections and peaceful transfer of power which will further deepen our democracy.

“These elections are taking place at a very difficult period for our country. The level of insecurity is unprecedented. Kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling, destruction of farmlands, armed robbery and especially killings of innocent Christians, Muslim and traditional worshippers, even pastors and imams have not been spared.

“There’s unprecedented violence and blood letting. The prices of commodities including food stuff have continued to rise.

“The cost of transportation has also risen and is made worse by the high cost of petrol and diesel.

“Unemployment and business closures are at unacceptable level,” Atiku lamented.

He pointed out that, Under the administration, over 20 million of our children are not in school and Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world.

“Fellow Nigerians, as you prepare to make that momentum decision, as to which party to vote for, please reflect only on your life, your family and our county.

“Think about the states of our dear country and your personal situation.

“Are you better off now than you were 8 years ago when the APC took over power?

“Do you feel more secure? Do you feel your child is getting a quality education?

“As you well know, we are faced with the challenges of a poorly redesigned currency policy causing untold hardship on the citizens.

“If elected, we shall hit the ground running with a clear plan contained in our policy document, My Convenantwith Nigeria.

“In it we have outlined 5 priorities – reuniting our country, tackling insecurity, improving the economy, restructuring our federation, improving our human capital development.

“Our country is more divided now than it has ever been.

“The task of reunifying it requires among other things giving every section of the council a sense of belonging.

“That sense of belonging includes fair representation in government positions, programmes and projects .

“Our constitution allows us the freedom of worship.

“This is very critical for peace and unity in a multi ethnic and multi religious country.

“I will ensure the implementation of this provision to the letter.

“From day one we would foster harmony and tolerance. Within the first 100 days of my administration I’ll introduce legislation for restructuring our federation beginning with the devolution of powers to the states, and local governments.

“I shall move quickly to tackle our security challenges by not only engaging with aggrieved elements but at the same time vastly increasing the number of security personnel in the country and ensuring they are properly trained, equipped and compensated.

“Additionally, I would immediately propose a constitutional amendment to allow states to have powers to set up police if they so desire.

“As part of my commitment, to give federating units more autonomy to set their priorities in pursuing economic and social development, while the federal government serves and enforces national standards

“We cannot fully resolve the dire security situation without improving the access to quality education and in creating jobs for our youths.

“It is for these reasons that I will earmark 10b USD to support micro small and medium enterprises.

“We shall reopen all our borders so that trade can flourish and also restore confidence in our economy so that investment can flow in and create jobs and wealth for our people.

“Fellow Nigerians, our challenges are enormous and as such I will nominate a cabinet made of our country’s best minds within the first 7 days in office. We would recover and ruite our dear country.

“Your choices are clear, vote for me Atiku Abubakar and vote for other PDP candidates,” Atiku appealed.