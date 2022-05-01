2023: What’s Wrong Is Wrong, Asari Dokubo Warns PDP Over Arrest Of Dagogo

Dokubo Asari, a former Niger Delta agitator has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers State may end up without a gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections if Governor Nyesom Wike continues with his alleged high-handedness in the state.

Dokubo said that Governor Wike was putting the party in harms way with his approach to opposition in the state.

He was speaking on the arrest, arraignment and detention of fellow ex-agitator turned lawmaker, Farah Dagogo.

Dagogo was declared wanted by Wike for allegedly funding cultists to disrupt the party’s state and national assembly aspirants screening. He, however, denied the allegations, saying that the governor only wanted to stop him from participating in the gubernatorial screening.

He was subsequently arrested at the gubernatorial screening centre, charged before a Magistrate and remanded in police custody till May 9.

His arrest has been condemned in the state with the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC chieftains saying it is another “high-handedness of the Wike’s administration”.

But speaking on the issue on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Dokubo said that Dagogo might go to court on the grounds of unlawful exclusion and the court might rule in his favour.

He said that since Wike controlled the structures of the party in the state, the best thing would have been to allow the lawmaker contest for the primaries and lose, stressing that it is only the fear of the unknown that is making the governor use the backdoor channel to scuttle Dagogo’s ambition.

In his words: “As Wike reserves the right to campaign for presidency is the same way Dagogo reserves the right to campaign for Governor.

“Wike does not think of tomorrow. Farah Dagogo is not my friend. We parted ways a long time ago and hardly communicate but what is wrong, is wrong. It’s Farah Dagogo today. It might be me tomorrow. That’s why we must stand up and condemn evil”

Dokubo also warned governor Wike to desist from using state power to intimidate those who refuse to bow to him, adding that it might be his turn tomorrow.