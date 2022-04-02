2023: Yahaya Bello Declares For Presidency, Appoints MKO Abiola’s Daughter As Campaign DG

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has declared his intention to run for the post of President in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Yahaya Bello who made the declaration at the Eagles Square, Abuja on Saturday also named a 15-man campaign team headed by Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the presumed winner of the June 1993 presidential election, late Moshood Abiola.

Other members of the campaign team include, former minister of Aviation; Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Adamawa South Senator; Jonathan Silas Zwingina among others

The Kogi governor promised, in his speech, to build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari by creating 20 million naira millionaires in the country by 2030.

He said, “According to a BBC report of February 13, 2012 over 100 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) era,

“In 2018, with APC in the saddle that figure has dropped to about 87m people yet Nigeria overtook India as the poverty capital of the world. Just this month, Nigeria through the effort of the President relinquished the title back to India and brought down the figure to about 70m people.

“It is therefore clear that our path to national prosperity lies in pulling millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

“The Buhari administration has a target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030. A Yahaya Bello presidency will have an additional target of creating 20 million naira millionaires by the same year 2030 with the aim that each of them will empower five other citizens.”

Bello, who will finish his second term as Kogi governor in 2023, will run under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).