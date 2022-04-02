Soludo Makes Case For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

The governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, Saturday, made a case for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He made the call during a stakeholders’ security and peace building meeting held in Awka.

Soludo regretted the state of insecurity in Anambra, South East and Nigeria in general, and called for dialogues instead of resorting to violence.

He said it was time to engage all stakeholders in ensuring peace and progress in the state. According to him, ‘discrimination breeds hatred and violence’.

The joint security meeting had emphasised the need for justice in the state to reduce acrimony.

Soludo, while aligning with the stakeholders’ stance, expressed the hope that governors of the South East as well as the larger Nigeria would see reasons for immediate justice for Nnamdi Kanu, adding that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’.

The former CBN governor called for an end to Monday’s sit-at-home in some states of South East. In his view, ‘Monday’s sit at home is not a way to protest’.

He warned that enforcers of the order would be categorised as criminals, and would be treated as such.

Those that attended the stakeholders’ meeting included security chiefs, religious leaders, and community leaders.

It held at Professor Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

The chairman of Anambra State and South East Traditional Rulers’ Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, read the joint statement by the government of Anambra State and the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Bishops and Archbishops on the State of Insecurity in the Igbo Homesteads.

According to him, the IPOB had long cancelled the sit-at-home which ‘has unfortunately become counter-productive’.

IPOB had yesterday, through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, stated that criminals were enforcing the sit-at-home order as his group had longed cancelled it.