2024 UTME: Candidates Found With Parents Within Exam Centres Will Be Sanctioned-JAMB

Ahead of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned that candidates who arrived 30 minutes late will not be allowed to sit the examination and would be marked as absent.

Recall that the examination is scheduled to be held between Friday, 19th April, 2024, and Monday, 29th April 2024, in over 700 CBT centres nationwide.

The Board in its Weekly Bulletin made available by its Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin disclosed that 1, 985, 642 candidates will be sitting for this year’s examination.

While stating that plans have been concluded to ensure the success of the examination, JAMB urged all candidates to ensure that they print the notification slip before the start of the examination.

“To signal the commencement of the process, candidates have been directed to print their 2024 UTME notification slips, which would enable them to know their examination centre as well as the date and time of their examination.

“Similarly, candidates are enjoined to adhere to the etiquettes and guidelines of the examination as stipulated in their notification slips and be at the venue of their examination at the scheduled time so as to afford them the opportunity of going through biometric verification prior to their admittance into the examination hall.

“Any candidate, who is 30 minutes late, would not be allowed to sit the examination and would be marked as absent. The Board also reiterates its zero tolerance for examination infractions and other unwholesome practices that could be detrimental to the conduct of the examination,” the Board stated.

It also warned candidates to steer clear of all the prohibited items, which have been banned from the examination centres.

“These items have been noted to have aided some dishonest candidates in their quest to perpetrate examination malpractice hence, the ban on these items is to protect the sanctity of the Board’s examinations.

“Some of these items are: smart watches, smart lens (unprescribed glasses), calculators, smart rings, smart pens, bluetooth devices, flash drives, among others. Candidates are also advised to desist from the practice of using decorative designs or tattoos on their palms as these can impact their biometric screening at the centre,” it said.

JAMB also warned the parents of the candidates to refrain from being around the examination premises, as the Board strictly prohibits parents from being present during the examination.

“Any candidate found with a parent in the examination vicinity will face penalties,” it said.