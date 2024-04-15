Wike Fulfils Pledge, Donates 100 Motorcycles To Curb Insecurity In FCT

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has donated 100 motorcycles to the six area councils and security agencies, to facilitate ongoing measures aimed at curbing insecurity in the city.

The minister flagged off the distribution at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) headquarters in Abuja, Monday.

Advertisement

The development is a part of the request by the council chairmen to the minister to provide motorcycles and vehicles to the vigilance teams, set up to curb insecurity particularly in the satellite areas of the FCT where activities of crime were prevalent.

Speaking at the event, the minister urged the council chairmen to ensure that the motorcycles allocated to their areas are duly deployed to the vigilance team, and should not be used for commercial purposes.

He said, “Please utilise these motorcycles to fight crimes in the areas you have identified. Ordinarily, the Chairman of the Area Councils ought to handle this, but this is our support to them in the area councils.

“Make sure that these motorcycles are given out to the vigilantes, and we are going to provide logistics for those who are going to use these motorcycles.

Advertisement

“We are going to provide logistics for them. We have promised the residents of Abuja and the Area Councils that security is a priority for the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

To the security operatives including the FCT police command, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of the Security Service (DSS), the minister warned that all deployed vehicles and motorcycles to facilitate operational duties, should be handled with care.

“But let me caution, particularly to the security agencies, I don’t want to hear stories tomorrow that the motorcycles are nowhere to be found again, I don’t want to hear such stories. Because sometimes when you give out vehicles, before you know it, the vehicles are no more there,” Wike noted.

According to the minister, a total of 10 motorcycles will be deployed to each of the six area councils, while 30 to the police, five to the DSS, and five to the NSCDC.

Reiterating the need to utilise the deployed facilities appropriately, Wike warned that all motorcycles deployed for vigilance use should not be used within the city, rather in the rural areas.

Advertisement

“We are already trying to see how we can phase out motorcycles here, so please let it be taken to the rural areas. All the security agencies, the outposts give it to them.

“We do not want to continue to hear excuses that the terrain is so bad, they require this and that and they have not been given. Now that you have been given, these may not be enough, we will continue to provide more,” he said.

He further noted, “For vehicles, we believe by the next two weeks, the vehicles would have been ready to give out to the security agencies. For us, we will not relent until those who say we will not sleep, they too will also not sleep.”