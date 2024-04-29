2024 UTME: JAMB Releases 1,842,464 Results, 64, 624 Candidates Under Investigation

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released the results of 1,842,464 candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Examination Matriculation(UTME) exercise.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who announced this during a press conference on Monday, stated that 64,624 results are under investigation for examination misconducts.

Advertisement

The Board stated that 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination this year, adding that only 1,904,189 attended the examination.

Details later….