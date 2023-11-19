2026 World Cup Qualifiers: What Soccer Pundits Are Saying About Super Eagles Ahead Nigeria’s Match With Zimbabwe

The Super Eagles will be back in action against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Jose Peseiro’s men played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against lowly-ranked Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

As expected, football lovers and football pundits have expressed their disappointment. While some are hopeful of an improved performance, others are understandably pessimistic about the team’s chances.

THE WHISTLER had a chat with football pundits ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Sunday afternoon.

Football Pundit, Femi Fabunmi has sent a note of warning to the team ahead of the clash in Rwanda.

“Super Eagles might have drawn against the crocodiles of Lesotho but the quality of play was still average.

“The missed chances is one of the reasons they drew the game.

However,these boys know what’s up, they must strive to beat Zimbabwe to stand a chance of qualifying.

“South Africa are topping the group and they must be wary of that. Otherwise, the Nigerian boys will play catch-up all through the competition and that may spell doom.”

Sports Presenter, Olusola Adebayo is expecting a different Super Eagles team and is hoping they can live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

“I expect to see an improved performance from the Super Eagles as a team against Zimbabwe. A team that will move the ball faster, create and convert chances and deliver the three points at stake.

“This is a basic standard that must be attained otherwise it will be catastrophic. Picking less than four points in the first two games won’t help our ambition of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the long run.

“The expectations of Nigerians are high on the team, I hope the boys will step up to meet and probably surpass the expectations.”

Sunday Agunbiade, a Sports Journalist based in Ibadan, has echoed the thoughts of Nigerians about the Super Eagles.

“I think the Super Eagles of Nigeria has really disappointed the entire football loving Nigerians with their abysmal performance against the 153rd ranked Lesotho at our own soil here in Uyo.

“I think they should be ruthless in their match today against the Warriors of Zimbabwe, who are 125th in the world knowing fully well that South Africa defeated Benin Republic yesterday which means Nigeria now occupy the third position on the table. Nothing but a massive victory is expected today.”

Football Photo Journalist, Pooja has reminded the Super Eagles about the need to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after South Africa’s victory over Benin Republic.

“I hope the Super Eagles players and technical team know that the draw at home means that they need to win away to reclaim the “lost” points. With the South Africa win, it means we need to take 6 pts off them”.

“Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is very key, Zimbabwe must fall,” Pooja wrote on X.

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has revealed that the team is all out for the maximum points against Zimbabwe.

“We are on a redemption mission; a serious business is what we have come for. The pitch is poor but we can’t be bothered right now. We want to get into action and pick up three points,” the Kasimpasa defender said.

The Super Eagles have won four of their last seven matches against Zimbabwe, drawing two.

Zimbabwe’s only win over Nigeria was in 1981 in a friendly match.

South Africa earned a 2-1 win over Benin Republic in the other Group C encounter on Saturday.

Nigeria’s clash against Zimbabwe will take place on Sunday at the Huye Stadium in Butare 2pm Nigerian time.