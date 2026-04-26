2027: AMAC/Bwari Reps Aspirant Pledges Inclusive, Effective Representation

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Residents of the Bwari Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have received assurances of purposeful, inclusive, and effective representation at the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This assurance was given by an aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat, Sarah Ivie Adidi, during a courtesy visit to the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bwari Area Council over the weekend, where she formally declared her ambition and congratulated the newly elected party executives.

Sarah was received by the party chairman, women leader, and other key executives, who expressed optimism about her candidacy and pledged their support, emphasizing the need for unity and collective progress within the party.

Speaking during the visit, Sarah noted that her engagement with party stakeholders and supporters in Bwari underscores her commitment to grassroots politics and inclusive governance. She stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing the developmental challenges facing the constituency.

Describing Bwari Area Council as a critical and strategic component of the FCT’s political landscape, she said its relevance in shaping electoral outcomes and governance priorities cannot be overstated.

Sarah outlined her vision to transform the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency into a model constituency in Nigeria through people-oriented programmes.

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According to her, these initiatives will focus on infrastructure development, quality education, skills acquisition, youth empowerment, and improved healthcare delivery.

Sarah further assured residents that, if elected, she would work closely with the Area Council leadership, community stakeholders, and relevant agencies to drive sustainable development and improve the overall standard of living for constituents.

She reiterated her commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive representation, promising to amplify the voices of the people and ensure their needs are adequately addressed at the national level.

On his part, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Joshua Ishaku Musa in Bwari Area Council expressed readiness and assured supporters that the party would work to support Sarah in achieving her political ambitions.