Kano Generated N102bn IGR In 2025 — KIRS

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The Kano State Internal Revenue Service has announced that it generated over N102 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025, marking a sharp increase from the N74 billion recorded in 2024.

Chairman of the agency, Zaid Abubakar, disclosed this during the Service’s 2026 Award Night held in Kano on Saturday, describing the performance as unprecedented.

He attributed the growth to sustained reforms, improved taxpayer compliance, and enhanced operational efficiency, noting that coordinated efforts across government institutions played a key role.

“Reforms must translate into measurable results, and we have seen that happen,” Abubakar said, adding that the agency’s revenue administration systems have significantly improved in recent years.

He highlighted the impact of digital transformation, explaining that upgraded platforms have strengthened taxpayer engagement and compliance monitoring.

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The KIRS boss also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to achieving its N200 billion IGR target in the coming years, urging staff and stakeholders to sustain the momentum.

Abubakar commended taxpayers, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and other partners for their continued support, stressing that collaboration remains vital to maintaining growth.

At the event, outstanding staff and contributors were recognised for their performance. Abubakar said the awards were meant to encourage excellence and inspire greater dedication among employees.

Earlier, Executive Director of Human Resource Services, Fatima Nuhu, who chaired the award committee, said the selection process was transparent and merit-based.

She explained that nominations were drawn from various departments and rigorously assessed using defined criteria to ensure fairness and objectivity.

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Nuhu added that the committee also undertook stakeholder engagement and corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at strengthening public trust and improving awareness of tax obligations.

She praised both staff and taxpayers for their contributions, noting that their commitment has been central to the agency’s improved performance.