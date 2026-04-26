Navy Deploys 10 Ships, Helicopters To Tackle Crude Theft

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The Nigerian Navy has deployed 10 ships, two helicopters, maritime domain awareness assets and elements of its Special Boat Service for Exercise OBANGAME EXPRESS 2026, in a major push to strengthen regional maritime security and counter evolving threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, represented at the event by the Chief of Operations, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Patrick Effah, made this known at the flag-off ceremony held onboard NNS Ikenne on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Anchoring the exercise on operational readiness, the naval chief stated that the deployed assets would be engaged in a series of carefully designed scenarios, including anti-illegal trafficking of arms and drugs, anti-crude oil theft operations, and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

Other activities lined up for the multinational exercise include visit, board, search and seizure procedures, search and rescue drills, as well as simulation of hot pursuit operations at sea.

He explained that the scenarios were deliberately structured to sharpen operational competence, test the readiness of personnel and refine collective response mechanisms to real-world maritime threats.

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He described OBANGAME EXPRESS as a strategic platform that has evolved over the years into a key instrument for advancing coordinated maritime security operations across the Gulf of Guinea.

He explained that the exercise, initiated in 2010 by the United States Navy in collaboration with regional navies, continues to promote unity of effort, enhance interoperability and strengthen collective resolve among participating nations.

Highlighting the impact of sustained collaboration, he recalled that Nigeria was delisted from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy-prone countries in 2022 following the suppression of piracy within its waters.

He said the achievement reflects the effectiveness of coordinated maritime security initiatives such as OBANGAME EXPRESS.

He said: “This achievement underscores the effectiveness of coordinated maritime security initiatives such as OBANGAME EXPRESS.

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“The resultant safer maritime environment has enhanced investor confidence, increased shipping activities and supports the Federal Government’s strategic drive towards the development of a vibrant and sustainable blue economy.”

He added that the improved security environment has boosted investor confidence, increased shipping activities and supports the Federal Government’s drive towards developing a sustainable blue economy.

The naval chief expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Armed Forces and the Nigerian Navy, while commending commanders, officers and personnel for their professionalism and dedication.

In a related remark, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chiedozie Okehie, described the exercise as a major multinational maritime security operation conducted across West and Central Africa under the sponsorship of the United States Africa Command.

He noted that the Gulf of Guinea remains a critical global sea lane with vast economic resources, making it imperative for Nigeria and its partners to sustain strong maritime security capabilities.