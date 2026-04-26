Borno Raises N40m For Ndume Senate Re-Election

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Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the nine Local Government Areas of Borno South have unanimously endorsed the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume and collectively raised over N40m to purchase his senatorial nomination form ahead of the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders led by a respected party veteran and critical stakeholder, Adamu Yamta, visited the Borno State APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba, at his residence in Maiduguri on Sunday to formally inform him of their decision and present their resolve to obtain the form for the senator.

While addressing the gathering, Yamta commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum for his selfless, people-oriented leadership and inclusive governance across the state.

Responding, Ayuba expressed deep admiration for the unity and calibre of personalities present.

“I thought this meeting was for just three or five people. I am truly surprised by this massive turnout and even more impressed by the quality of stakeholders drawn from all the Local Government Areas of Borno South.

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“Even members of the state party executive are here. Indeed, Senator Ndume belongs to all of us,” he said.

He further paid tribute to Zulum, noting that the governor’s style of leadership values every segment of the state.

He cited himself as an example, coming from a small Local Government Area yet entrusted with leading the state party structure.

Also speaking, Abdullahi Danjato and Musa Dogo emphasised that the endorsement was unanimous, describing Senator Ndume as a lawmaker who has proven his worth over time.

They noted that the visit was to seek the chairman’s blessings and formally notify the party leadership of their collective decision.

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The stakeholders present at the meeting included the Borno South APC Zonal Leader, the State Assistant Secretary of the party, all nine Local Government Party Chairmen from Borno South, party executives, youth leaders, and members of the business community.