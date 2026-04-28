Financial Literacy No Longer Optional, CBN Tells Students

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday held financial literacy programme for some secondary schools in Abuja to celebrate Global Money Week.

Mrs Aisha Olatinwo, Director, Consumer Protection and Financial Inclusion of the CBN, addressing participants, said that the invited schools topped CBN organised quizzes and analyses in the past.

Olatinwo described Global Money Week as a global initiative aimed at equipping young people with the needed skills and confidence to make informed and responsible financial decisions.

She said that the theme “Smart MoneyTalks”, was a reminder of the importance of open conversations about money.

“It encourages us not only to learn about finances but to also actively discuss, question, and share knowledge on how to earn, save, spend, and invest wisely.

“When we talk about money, we break down misconceptions, build confidence, and equip ourselves for a more secured financial future.

“In today’s rapidly evolving financial landscape, financial literacy is no longer optional; it is essential.

“The ability to make informed financial choices is a critical life skill that not only empowers individuals and strengthens families but also supports national economic growth,” she said.

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She disclosed that the CBN had deployed several consumer-focused initiatives aimed at ensuring improved awareness about managing finances effectively.

She said some examples include the Bank Consumer Education Series, which is an initiative through social media platforms and other public channels.

Another she said was the “Sabi Money” platforms, an e-learning platform aimed at equipping individuals, particularly students, with the skills to learn about and train others on financial education.

“Through various activities lined up for this year’s Global Money Week celebration, we hope to inspire a culture of financial responsibility, especially among younger people like you.

“While we also extend practical financial knowledge to broader segments of the society, we will take the campaign to our mothers, fathers, markets, and even people on the streets.

“Throughout the week, you will feel it from all corners of the country,” she said.

The Head, Financial Inclusion Division of the CBN, Mrs Temilade Akinfadeyi, said that the 2026 financial literacy fair was designed to provide a practical and engaging platform.

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Akinfadeyi said that participants would be able to learn about money management, savings, and responsible spending.

She said that participants would also learn the wide range of financial opportunities available to them.

“This year’s theme highlights the importance of open and informed conversations about money.

“It reminds us that talking about money, means asking questions, sharing knowledge, and learning from one another.

”It is a powerful step towards making smarter financial choices and building a secured future.

“At this fair, you will have the opportunity to interact with financial institutions, explore products and services tailored to young people.

“You will also gain valuable insights that will help you make better financial decisions both now and in the near future,” she said.

Similarly, Mr Amuwa Nelson, Head, Consumer Education and Evaluation, urged the participants to engage actively and take full advantage of knowledge and resources available.

“Remember, the habits you develop today will shape your financial future tomorrow,” he said.