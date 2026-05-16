2027: Group Endorses Barr. Azubuike For Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency Seat

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The Abia Patriots for Responsive Leadership (APRL), a pro-good governance group, has endorsed Barrister Emenike Emerson Azubuike as its candidate for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the 2027 House of Representatives election.

The endorsement was made in a joint statement signed by the group’s Convener, Hon. Uche Perpetual, and Secretary, Mrs. Adaora Okoro.

APRL, which draws members from academia, legal practice, civil society, and various political platforms, announced its support for Azubuike, who is contesting on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) platform.

”Barrister Azubuike is one of the most distinguished legal minds and technocrats in Abia State today. His commitment to the rule of law, fairness, justice, community development, and democratic growth is consistent and verifiable,” The group said in the release.

Azubuike holds the following qualifications: B.Sc. (Accounting) from Abia State University (ABSU), MBA (Marketing) from University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), PGD (Information Technology) from Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), LL.B from UNN, LL.M from University of Lagos (UNILAG), and is an Associate and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB, FCIB).

Barrister Emenike Emerson Azubuike in a group photograph with former Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

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He has served as former bank manager at First Bank and Hallmark Bank, former legal adviser of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Abia State Chapter, current legal adviser of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo in Isuikwuato LGA, chairman of the Isuikwuato Lawyers Forum, state chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria National Redemption Front (NNRF), active member of the OK (Obi/Kwankwaso) Strategies for Winning Team Abia Chapter, and member of the OK Movement Abia State and Abia Village Boys Movement.

In the statement, APRL pledged support for his candidacy and called on residents of the constituency to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at INEC centres ahead of the polls.

“We urge all eligible voters in the constituency who have not registered for their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to do so immediately at designated INEC centers. The PVC remains the power of the people to elect credible leaders and effect real change.

“We call on all sons and daughters of Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency to reject incompetence and vote for candidates with the ability, capacity, and clear policy direction to address the challenges facing our people and sponsor impactful legislation,” the statement read.