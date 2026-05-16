Buhari’s Son Wins APC Reps Primary In Katsina

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Yusuf Buhari has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in Katsina State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yusuf, son of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, won the party’s primary election with a landslide victory, polling 5,849 votes to defeat his closest rival, Auwal Daura, who secured 21 votes.

He had earlier declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat in April, stating that his ambition was driven by a desire to contribute to governance and promote grassroots development in his constituency.

Yusuf said his decision to run under the APC platform reflects his commitment to public service and improving the welfare of people in the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua axis.

His emergence marks his first major step into elective politics as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.