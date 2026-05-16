NPF Mourns 17 Officers Killed In Deadly Yobe Terror Attack

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The Nigeria Police Force has announced the death of 17 police officers following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The officers were said to have been undergoing specialised operational training at the military institution when terrorists launched a coordinated attack on the facility in the early hours of May 8, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the attackers stormed the school from multiple directions at about 1:15 a.m., leading to the death of the police personnel and several soldiers who were reportedly killed while repelling the assault.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, described the slain officers as courageous and patriotic personnel who died in active service to the nation.

He said the “officers had shown exceptional commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes.”

The IGP also extended condolences to “the families of the deceased officers, assuring them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten by the Force and the nation.”

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The statement added that the Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, Usman Kanfani Jibrin, visited the training institution on behalf of the IGP to commiserate with the Commandant of the school, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and surviving police personnel.

Jibrin reportedly praised the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and urged them to remain committed to completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

“The police authorities further assured Nigerians that security agencies were intensifying efforts to track down and bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.”

The Force also paid tribute to the fallen officers, describing their service and sacrifice as a lasting symbol of dedication to the country.