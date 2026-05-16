Semenyo’s Audacious Flick Sees Manchester City Defeat Chelsea In FA Cup

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It took an audacious flick from Antoine Semenyo in the 72nd minute for Manchester City to score against Chelsea and win the 2026 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It was a game of few chances and low quality, but very chaotic, with no goals in the first half.

There was an early Chelsea penalty call, and Erling Haaland’s tap-in was correctly ruled out for offside in the first half as Chelsea sat deep to hit City on the counter.

After the break, Antoine Semenyo broke the deadlock with a brilliant flick from Erling Haaland’s low cross.

Late on, Robert Sanchez blocked Matheus Nunes’ cross onto the post before superbly tipping over Rayan Cherki’s shot.

Chelsea’s game plan had allowed them to stay in the game throughout, but it was risky.

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Even though City’s dominance resulted in only one goal, it proved crucial despite late rallies from Chelsea.

It’s hard to make the argument that they carried enough of a goal threat to merit their first win against Manchester City since the 2021 Champions League final in Porto, with the way the team was set up.

Chelsea could be excused for the chaotic nature of the season, especially after having to sack and hire several coaches.

Yet, so often this season, they have been too slow and predictable in the final third despite the managerial changes.

In the end, consistency told in Manchester City’s victory.