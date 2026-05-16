Five Dead, 11 Rescued In Abuja Building Collapse

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No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a three-storey building under construction in Gudu District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at a construction site located behind the Gudu Market.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs at Federal Emergency Management Department (FEMD), Nkechi Isa, the emergency responders have so far rescued 16 persons from the rubble, while search and rescue operations continue at the scene.

FEMD disclosed that 11 of the rescued victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, Asokoro District Hospital, and Maitama Hospital for medical treatment.

However, five other victims were confirmed dead during the incident.

The agency stated that personnel from FEMD, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, and the FCT Police Command are currently at the site carrying out rescue operations.

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Most of the victims trapped in the collapsed structure are believed to be labourers working on the building.

Isa said more details would be made available as rescue efforts continue.