Mark Vows ADC Won’t Surrender To APC’s Intimidation

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The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to undermine its activities.

Addressing party leaders and delegates during the party’s national convention on Tuesday, the party chairman said the ADC had faced “fierce and unprecedented betrayal” since the beginning of its current political journey, citing what he described as institutional and bureaucratic obstacles.

“Recent developments involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have raised fundamental questions about the processes that govern our democracy,” the chairman said.

He alleged that efforts were made to frustrate the convention through multiple channels. “Forces that feared what a united ADC represents came for us; through the courts, through institutions, through bureaucratic obstruction.

“They removed our names from official portals, denied us preferred venues, and deployed every instrument available to ensure that delegates would never gather,” Mark said, adding, “But we are here.”

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The former Senate President declared that the ADC would not be intimidated, stressing that the shrinking democratic space would not force it into retreat. “The ADC will not bow, we will not cower, and we will not retreat,” he declared.

Framing the struggle as one beyond partisan interests, the chairman warned that Nigeria’s democracy itself was at risk. “What is at stake is not just about the ADC or the opposition. It is the very survival of our democracy. To surrender is to yield to tyranny,” he said.

Mark maintained that attempts to suppress the party had instead strengthened its internal cohesion. “You have not weakened us. You have welded us together. Every attempt to suppress this party has only deepened our resolve and widened our coalition,” he added.

The party chair also said the ADC was gaining traction among young Nigerians seeking a new direction for the country. According to him, “a growing generation” is demanding accountable leadership and sees the ADC as a credible alternative because its vision aligns with their aspirations.

Describing the moment as both an opportunity and a responsibility, he said the party’s objective goes beyond winning power. “We see it as a duty to demonstrate that democracy can deliver a better life for Nigerians,” he said.

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In a direct appeal to other political actors, the ADC chairman called for broader collaboration across party lines. “To all opposition leaders, regardless of the political party, come, let us work together to save our country. The challenges before us go beyond partisanship; it is a patriotic duty to rescue our country,” he said.

He commended members for the successful conduct of congresses nationwide despite the challenges, noting that the exercise reflected the party’s growing grassroots presence.

“To those who have emerged as leaders, your emergence carries responsibility. Leadership within this party must be defined by service and accountability,” he said, urging inclusiveness and openness in managing party affairs.

The Otukpo, Benue State born politician also appealed to those who lost out in the contests to remain committed, stressing that unity must take precedence over personal ambition.

Reaffirming ADC’s principles, the chairman emphasised transparency, accountability and participation as the guiding values. “In the ADC, the constitution will be supreme. No member, no matter how highly placed, will be bigger than the party,” he said.

On governance, the ADC chair pledged to prioritise policies that improve citizens’ welfare. “Politics must return to its true purpose — to improve the lives of the people. Nigeria’s resources will be deployed in the service of the majority,” he stated.

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The chairman further warned that elected officials under the ADC platform would be held accountable. “To fly the banner of the ADC is to fly the banner of commitment to service. We will insist that our elected and appointed officials deliver on their promises,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the future, Mark said the party could play a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s trajectory if it remains united and disciplined.

“Future generations may look back at this period as the point when we chose a different path,” he noted.