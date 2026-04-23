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President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the community-based National Social Action Fund Task Force to drive grassroots development and accelerate socio-economic improvements across Nigeria’s 8,804 wards.

Mr Ado Bako, Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the initiative will deploy community-driven interventions tailored to local needs, with each ward engaging a verified community-based entity, organisation, or association to implement priority projects.

He said the approval builds on earlier reforms, including the creation of the Social Action Fund (SAF) in September 2023 and the Community-Based Procurement Platform approved in January 2026, designed to simplify access for community organisations to deliver projects of up to N50 million.

According to the Bako, to ensure effective implementation, the President approved a project timeline commencing March 1, with delivery expected by December. He added that a Programme Management Unit would be domiciled in the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) Coordination Office of the ministry to oversee execution.

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He further said that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation had been directed to release N17 billion into a ring-fenced special intervention account to support implementation, monitoring, communication, and accountability.

Bako said the task force would be chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and includes the Minister of Finance; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs; Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs; and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Other members are the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and a National Coordinator.

Speaking on the development, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, stated that the initiative marks a shift toward locally driven service delivery.

“This approach places communities at the center of development. By enabling each ward to identify and implement its priority needs, we are unlocking practical solutions that directly improve livelihoods and strengthen service delivery where it matters most.”

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The minister noted that interventions may include community nutrition support, provision of essential health commodities such as micronutrients and therapeutic foods, as well as minor infrastructure improvements in schools, health facilities, and sanitation systems.

In a related development, the President also approved the upgrade of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria to the National Institute of Public Health and Infectious Diseases.

The upgrade, the federal government said, is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda and is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s capacity for disease surveillance, emergency preparedness, and rapid response.

The institute will function as a multidisciplinary hub for public health training, research, and workforce development, expanding access to advanced learning and strengthening the country’s readiness to manage infectious disease threats.