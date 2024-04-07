Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Eid-el-Fitr

207 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday touched down in Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The president was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other functionaries of the Lagos State government.

Advertisement

In a statement on Saturday, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, had said Tinubu would carry out official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

“In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family.

“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays,” Ngelale had said.

The Federal Government on Sunday declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr – the end of Ramadan.

Advertisement

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday. 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as Public Holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr Celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunj-Ojo who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government congratulates all Muslim Ummah for the successtul completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo calls on Mustim Ummman to imbibe and practice the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of Unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

“The Minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone and our Great Nation.”