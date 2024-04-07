Police To Crack Down On Loose Dogs After Attacks On Osun Residents

Osun State residents can expect stricter enforcement of dog control after a recent rise in attacks by exotic breeds.

In response to the dog attacks on residents, the state’s police command on Sunday issued a warning to owners to restrain their pets.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement: “We urge members of the public to restrain their dogs in their houses in cages/leashes with a view to reduce attacks on people.

“They should further vaccinate these dogs in order to reduce the risk of contracting Rabies virus which can be deadly if these dogs happen to bite individual(s).”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Umar Abba, advised the public to be aware of the Dog Acts Cap 35 law in Nigeria, which outlines the responsibilities of dog owners

“A dog keeper: somebody who is in charge of a dog is supposed to ensure that every dog to be handled is vaccinated, duly controlled, should not be set loose to bite passerby,” noted the CP.

“Anything outside your yard (fence) is not your house i.e. if any dog gets loose and bites anybody outside the compound, this is an offence.

“The CP further assures the good people of Osun State of his commitment to improve the status quo as one of peaceful States in the country.”