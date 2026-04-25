Kwankwaso’s Warning To Kano Women Raises Eyebrows

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A former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has sparked controversy after warning women against accepting and wearing government-branded wrappers reportedly set for distribution in Kano State.

In a video circulating on social media, Kwankwaso alleged that the planned distribution of wrappers bearing the image of the state governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) could have negative consequences for women’s marriages and wellbeing.

He claimed, based on what he described as personal research combining his background in water engineering and astrology, that women who wear the wrappers risk facing instability in their homes.

“I will be surprised to see any woman wear such wrappers,” he said, adding that the initiative could lead to widespread marital problems if not reconsidered.

Kwankwaso, who spoke in Hausa, also questioned the timing of the proposed distribution, arguing that government efforts should instead focus on addressing poverty and improving the welfare of citizens rather than sharing clothing items.

“All these knowledge came due to my expertise in water engineering and being an astrologer.”

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He further called the attention of the Commander of Kano Hisbah, Aminu Daurawa, urging authorities to intervene over what he described as a potential social issue.

The remarks have generated mixed reactions online, with some supporters echoing his concerns about priorities in governance, while others dismissed the claims as unfounded and lacking scientific basis.

In a post shared by Cmrd Bashir Gaida, on his Facebook page challenged Kwankwaso’s alleged claims of foresight, referencing his predictions on marriage breakdowns and environmental changes, while also drawing political comparisons involving figures such as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and internal party movements including the All Progressives Congress and the African Democratic Congress.

The post argues that if such predictive abilities were accurate, they would have reflected in the politician’s own political trajectory and alliances.

It also questioned the scientific basis of claims relating to “water and astronomy knowledge,” asking for clearer explanations of their practical benefits.

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Kabir Aliyu also reacted that “this is unislamical and studying astrology or being an astrologer is a great sin.”

Mattwallen Bebeji said that “Kwankwaso has shown capabilities in damaging the political culture of Kano State and some parts of Northern Nigeria.”

The remarks have continued to generate debate, reflecting broader public skepticism about political rhetoric that appears to mix science, prophecy, and governance narratives.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kano State Government had not issued an official response to the claims.