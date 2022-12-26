21-Yr-Old Arrested In Enugu For Firearm

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

One Sunday Chukwu (male), 21, has been arrested in Enugu for unlawful possession of one locally-fabricated pistol with one live cartridge.

He was arrested by police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, in collaboration with the neighbourhood watch group of the area.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspect was arrested on 24/12/2022 at about 9.30pm.

He said, “The suspect and his cohorts at large are suspected to be perfecting plans to use and perpetrate their criminal intentions this festive season.

“The case is undergoing further discreet investigations while operational, investigation and intelligence gathering activities geared towards actualizing maximum security and safety in the state have been intensified.”

