24 Million Nigerians To Suffer Mental Disorder-WHO

The World Health Organisation has said over 24 million Nigerians may suffer from various mental illnesses.

This was contained in the global agency’s 2018 report released at a workshop on health reporting during emergencies in Yola.

The health organisation further said the disorder has become worse due to the depressing number of health institutions and professionals.

With 12.1 percent rate of mental disorder in Nigeria, WHO said the situation would record high cases in states like Borno, Adamawa and Yobe with 650, 000 patients.