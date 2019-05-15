KANO: Court Says New Emirates Not Recognized

Advertisement

Following a suit challenging the creation of four new emirates in Kano by the State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, a High Court sitting in Ungogo Area of the state has declared as invalid the appointment and installation of the new emirs.

Justice Nasiru Saminu, the presiding Judge in his judgment ordered a return to status quo pending the hearing of the suit against the appointment of the emirs.

The court on May 10 issued an exparte order restraining balkanisation of Kano Emirate and installation of new Emirs.

Ganduje sealed the move to create more emirates in the state by presenting staff-of-office, the traditional symbol of authority to the emirs on May 11 after he assented to the bill passed by the Kano house of assembly.

By the development Kano now has five emirates: Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi.

The suit was filed by a House of Assembly member representing Gwarzo constituency Rabiu Mmuhammad Gwarzo.

The Plaintiff was represented by his Counsel, AB Mahmud SAN, while the defendants were represented by Kano state Attorney General, Barr. Ibrahim Muktar

The defendants in the suit include the Governor, Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Clerk of the Assembly, the Commissioner for Justice and government printer.

This judgement is coming hours after another suit brought against the governor and state government by four kingmakers – Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, District head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Ban Kano, District head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan was filed on Tuesday.