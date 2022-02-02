3 Killed As Kidnappers Engage Security Operatives In Gun Duel Along Benin-Auchi Road

The Edo Police Command has confirmed the killing of three suspected kidnappers during a gun duel with security operatives along the Benin-Auchi road on Wednesday.

Reports said the kidnappers had laid siege to the road for two days before they were accosted by the security operatives.

The state’s police spokesperson, SP Kontongs Bello, told newsmen, “the hoodlums came out again (on Wednesday) and three of them were gunned down by the combined team of the police, military and vigilantes. Edo must be safe”.

Bello further disclosed that on Tuesday at about 6:20 pm in Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the Benin-Auchi road, a combined team of the police and the military foiled a kidnap attempt.

“Nobody was kidnapped, one person, a young man driving Lexus 350 was hit in his car in his shoulder,” he said.

A video had emerged on the internet showing stranded commuters on the Benin-Auchi road. Eyewitnesses who videoed the development said they could not proceed with their journey as they observed the gunfire between the suspected kidnappers and the security operatives.