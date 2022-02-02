Lagos Govt Introduces Booking System To Reduce Congestion At Vehicle Testing Centres

The Lagos State Government has said that the process of issuance of roadworthiness certificate will be based on scheduled apportionment for vehicle inspection.

It said the ‘No vehicle inspection, no road worthiness certificate’ policy has commenced with a new booking system to stem the surge recorded at some vehicle inspection centers.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, noted that vehicle inspection will now be based on scheduled appointments.

Oladeinde also revealed that the 30-day window of the inspection period has been extended to 60 days to reduce panic surge presently seen in some of the inspection test centres.

He added that the backlog of already referred vehicles will be cleared between now and February 14 to give room for the booking system.

The Commissioner explained that the policy was introduced to clamp down on rickety vehicles responsible for incessant accidents, loss of lives, and property within the metropolis.

Oladeinde stated that public transport owners are not left behind in the new policy regime as some have had their vehicles already checked.

According to him, Vehicle Inspection Officers are also engaging other commercial drivers at various motor parks for vehicle checks to further reduce the convergence of vehicles at the inspection test centres.

He hailed motorists who have submitted to the inspection at the Lagos State Computerised Centres, and noted that out of 26,442 that were inspected in January, 15,998 passed, while 10,444 failed the minimum safety standard tests.

He added that some of the failed vehicles have been reported for a retest while awaiting others.