40 Feared Dead As Boat Carrying Farmers Capsizes In Sokoto

About 40 people are feared dead after a boat carrying farmers and farm labourers capsized in Gorau town, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Daily Trust reports.

The incident occurred while the victims were crossing a stream to access their rice farms.

Most of those on board were reportedly children aged between 10 and 15 years.

An eyewitness said more than 70 people were on the boat when it capsized shortly after take-off.

The village head was among those on board but was reportedly rescued alongside five others.

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“So far, we have recovered about 40 bodies, while six people, including the village head, were rescued,” a local journalist who was at the scene, Sharhabilu Yahuza Kiliya, told Daily Trust.

The victims were said to comprise farm owners and labourers who had been engaged to harvest rice.

“The canoe capsized shortly after take-off. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with local divers searching for those still missing and recovering bodies,” Kiliya said.

Rescue efforts were ongoing as local divers continued searching the water for people still missing and recovering bodies from the scene.