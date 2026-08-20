Alleged Bullying: Court Discharges Dennis Odama After Prosecution Withdrawal

A Magistrate Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has discharged businessman Dennis Odama after the prosecution withdrew the remand application filed against him over allegations that he bullied Governor Bassey Otu online.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Mercy Ene, discharged Odama on Thursday after the prosecution, led by F.O. Okoi, informed the court that the nominal complainant had decided to forgive him.

“I have the directives of the applicant to withdraw this application,” Okoi told the court.

The prosecution said the decision followed interventions by “well-meaning citizens” who approached the nominal complainant and helped resolve the matter.

Okoi said, “The nominal complainant has decided to forgive the respondent.

“Therefore, we withdraw this application and ask the court to strike it out and let the defendant be discharged.”

The development came days after Governor Otu reportedly directed the state Attorney-General to discontinue the proceedings against Odama.

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Odama’s lawyer, K. Udam, who led the defence team comprising Dr S.A. Akpanke, K.O. Tiku and Dr F.I. Ahakiri, said the defence would not oppose the prosecution’s application.

“We will not be opposing the application by the prosecution,” Udam, who held the brief of Kyrian Omang, said.

He added: “In fact, we thank the wisdom of the prosecution.

“In fact, I borrow the saying that it is better for 99 criminals to walk free than for an innocent man to be locked up.”

Also speaking, Festus Eze, who watched the brief of the Human Rights Committee of the Calabar Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, commended the prosecution for withdrawing the case.

Eze said the law permits the prosecution to withdraw and discontinue a matter at any stage.

“It is the law that the prosecution has the right to withdraw and discontinue at any time,” he said.

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“It is a good omen for the development of the state,” he added, conveying the appreciation of the NBA Human Rights Committee.

Delivering her ruling, Magistrate Ene commended the decision to resolve the matter and cited Matthew 5:9, which speaks about those who promote peace.

The magistrate said the court was also mindful of the “negative momentum” the case had generated on social media.

She urged the parties and the public to embrace peace, noting that the state had a “Christ-like disposition.”

“The suit number MC/MSC/413/2026 is accordingly struck out and the defendant is hereby discharged. This is the order of the court,” Ene ruled.

Odama was arrested in Lagos on August 10, 2026, at his car stand and subsequently detained before being taken to Calabar.

He was arraigned before the magistrate court and remanded for seven days.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, August 19, the prosecution had reportedly not filed a substantive charge against him. The matter was subsequently adjourned for ruling after the defence moved an application for bail.

The development followed growing public attention over Odama’s detention, with rights activists and other groups raising concerns about the case.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, friends, associates, rights activists and Alphonsus Ogar Eba, the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 general election, reportedly celebrated the businessman’s release and sang freedom songs.