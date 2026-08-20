Uber, Bolt Not Banned From Nigerian Airports—FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has clarified that it has not banned e-hailing platforms, including Uber and Bolt, from operating at Nigerian airports, saying its ongoing engagements with the operators are aimed at establishing a safe, accountable and efficient framework for their activities within airport premises.

FAAN on Thursday, said recent reports and public discussions suggesting that the authority had restricted or prohibited e-hailing services at the nation’s airports did not accurately reflect its position.

The airport authority explained that its approach was not intended to limit passengers’ access to transportation options or undermine the role of e-hailing companies in providing convenient mobility for air travellers.

Rather, FAAN said its responsibility was to ensure that all activities within airport environments comply with the safety, security and operational requirements applicable to highly regulated facilities.

“Airports are highly regulated environments. Consequently, all commercial transportation services operating within airport premises are required to have an appropriate framework that provides the airport authority with adequate visibility over their operations, vehicles and drivers, while also ensuring effective coordination in the event of a security or passenger-related incident,” FAAN said.

The authority noted that the high volume and nature of passenger movements at airports made it necessary for transportation providers operating within the airport environment to be identifiable, accountable and properly integrated into existing operational and security structures.

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FAAN said the framework was particularly important in addressing issues relating to passenger safety, security, vehicle identification, driver accountability and the management of pick-up activities at airport terminals.

The authority also sought to dispel what it described as a misconception surrounding its Airport Car Hire Rank Management System (ACHRAMS), which was introduced in June to improve the management of commercial transportation services at its airports.

According to FAAN, ACHRAMS was designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve revenue generation, reduce loitering around airport arrival areas and provide passengers with faster and more seamless access to car hire services.

The authority stressed that ACHRAMS is not an e-hailing application and was neither designed to compete with nor replicate the services provided by Uber, Bolt or other e-hailing platforms.

“ACHRAMS was developed primarily to provide operational visibility and tracking within the airport environment, while facilitating the seamless and accountable management of applicable concession and related airport charges,” the authority said.

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FAAN explained that the system formed part of efforts to bring greater structure and accountability to commercial transportation activities within its facilities, particularly amid complaints and operational challenges observed over time.

The authority said some of the challenges included passenger solicitation and touting around airport premises, which it said could negatively affect passenger experience and create operational and security concerns.

“These concerns make it imperative for FAAN to have a clear and effective framework for managing commercial transportation activities at the airport,” it said.

Against this backdrop, FAAN said it had been engaging relevant e-hailing operators, including Uber and Bolt, to develop a mutually acceptable operational framework that would allow the companies to continue serving passengers while complying with airport-specific safety, security and accountability requirements.

The authority said the discussions were part of an ongoing process of operational alignment rather than an attempt to exclude e-hailing platforms from airports.

“Rather, it is part of an ongoing process of operational alignment with the objective of ensuring that e-hailing services can continue to serve passengers within a framework that meets the requirements of the airport,” FAAN said.

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FAAN acknowledged the convenience that e-hailing platforms provide to passengers, particularly travellers who rely on app-based transportation to move between airports and their destinations.

It also acknowledged concerns from passengers who may experience inconvenience during the period of discussions and operational adjustments.

The authority said it was committed to concluding the discussions with the affected operators as quickly as possible, particularly on issues concerning passenger safety and security, operational visibility, accountability and the management of designated pick-up points.

“For this reason, FAAN is keen to see the discussions concluded expeditiously. The Authority and the affected operators are currently engaged in constructive discussions towards resolving the outstanding issues,” it said.

The clarification comes amid growing reliance on app-based transportation services by air travellers, with platforms such as Uber and Bolt increasingly serving as alternatives to conventional airport taxis and other commercial transport operators.

FAAN’s position suggests that the authority’s focus is on regulating how e-hailing services operate within airport environments rather than restricting passengers from using the platforms.

The authority therefore urged stakeholders and members of the public to understand the distinction between regulating commercial transportation activities within airport premises and banning e-hailing services.

FAAN reiterated that it recognises the value of Uber, Bolt and similar platforms in expanding transportation choices for passengers and said its objective was to ensure that such services operate within a framework that protects passengers while maintaining the security and operational integrity of Nigerian airports.