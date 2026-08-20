2027: Kwankwaso Reveals Why He Chose To Run With Obi

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained his decision to run on the same presidential ticket with Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the need for a different approach to governance drives their partnership.

Kwankwaso, who is seeking the vice-presidential ticket alongside Obi on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, stated this in a statement released on Thursday as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections intensify.

He said Nigeria had reached a critical point, citing the rising cost of food and other essential commodities, unemployment, high business operating costs and insecurity as major challenges confronting citizens.

“As the 2027 presidential campaign officially begins, I call on every Nigerian to reflect deeply on the state of our nation and the kind of country we want to leave for the next generation,” he said.

Kwankwaso said insecurity had continued to threaten communities, with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence affecting families and livelihoods.

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He said farmers needed adequate security to return to their farms, while children required safe schools and Nigerians deserved to live without fear.

“Our farmers need security to return to their farms, our children need safe schools, and every Nigerian deserves to live without fear,” he said.

Beyond the economy and security, the former governor identified education, healthcare, infrastructure and institutional reform as areas requiring urgent government attention.

He said, “Our education and healthcare systems require urgent investment. Our infrastructure must be improved, our institutions strengthened, and public resources managed with greater transparency and accountability.”

Explaining his decision to work with Obi, Kwankwaso said the partnership was not based on regional, religious or personal considerations but on a shared vision for the country.

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“This is why I have chosen to work with His Excellency, Peter Obi, on the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket. Our partnership is not about region, religion or personal ambition. It is about Nigeria,” he said.

He said the proposed partnership was focused on accountable governance, economic opportunity and inclusiveness.

“We believe in a country where government serves the people, where hard work is rewarded, where young people can build successful futures at home, and where every citizen has a fair opportunity to prosper,” he said.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians, particularly young people, women, workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and professionals, to participate actively in the political process.

He also called for issue-based campaigns, urging politicians and supporters to avoid divisive politics and demand accountability and competence from public office holders.

“Let us move beyond politics of division and focus on the issues that affect our daily lives. Let us demand accountability, competence and results from those entrusted with public office,” he said.

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Kwankwaso described the 2027 election as an opportunity for Nigerians to determine the country’s future direction and urged supporters of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket to campaign peacefully and responsibly.

“I therefore call on all Nigerians to support the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket and all candidates of the NDC and join us in the task of rebuilding our nation,” he said.