Okorocha Sues INEC, Uzodimma Over Imo West Senate Ticket

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over the publication of Governor Hope Uzodimma as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 election.

Okorocha also sued Uzodimma and the APC as co-defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1854/2026, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The originating summons was filed on August 13, 2026, by Okorocha’s lawyer, O.J. Aboje, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Okorocha, who served as Imo governor between 2011 and 2019 and represented Imo West in the Senate from 2019 to 2023, is challenging the outcome of the APC senatorial primary held in May.

At the primary, Williams Kayode, chairman and returning officer of the 2026 Imo APC National Assembly Primary Election Committee, declared Uzodimma winner with 230,464 votes.

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However, Okorocha is disputing the result and asking the court to recognise him as the party’s duly nominated candidate for the senatorial election.

The former governor is also questioning INEC’s decision to publish Uzodimma’s name despite reports allegedly submitted by the commission’s officials who monitored the APC primary.

In his suit, Okorocha asked the court to determine whether INEC was bound by the reports of its officials who monitored the primary election conducted on May 18.

He further asked the court to determine whether INEC’s publication of Uzodimma as the winner was lawful, citing Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution.

The section provides that a governor shall not, while in office, hold any other executive office or paid employment in any capacity.

Okorocha argued that Uzodimma’s tenure as Imo governor would still be running when the 11th National Assembly is inaugurated in June 2027.

Uzodimma was sworn in for a second term as governor in January 2024, meaning his tenure is expected to end in January 2028.

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The situation has triggered political and legal questions over whether Uzodimma would be required to resign as governor if he wins the senatorial election and assumes his seat in the Senate.

Okorocha is asking the court to declare it unconstitutional and unlawful for INEC to publish Uzodimma’s name as the APC candidate, particularly on the grounds that he allegedly did not win the primary.

He is also seeking an order setting aside or voiding INEC’s publication declaring Uzodimma the aspirant who secured the highest number of votes at the primary.

The former governor wants the court to direct INEC to recognise and publish his name as the APC candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

He is further asking the court to restrain Uzodimma, either personally or through the APC or any other person, from presenting himself as the party’s nominated candidate for the 2027 election.

An affidavit filed in support of the suit was deposed to by Amen Rochas, son of the former governor.

According to the affidavit, Uzodimma purchased the APC nomination form for the senatorial contest despite having a tenure that would extend beyond the scheduled inauguration of the next Senate in June 2027.

The affidavit also alleged that the direct primary conducted by the APC on May 18 produced Okorocha as the winner.

It claimed that Okorocha polled 150,780 votes against Uzodimma’s 102,158 votes.

The suit is now before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where Okorocha is seeking judicial intervention to overturn INEC’s recognition of Uzodimma as the APC’s candidate for the 2027 Imo West senatorial election.