EPL To Crack Down On Arsenal’s League-Winning Corner-Kick Tactics

The Premier League has instructed referees to take a stricter approach to holding, pushing, shoving and grappling during set-pieces ahead of the new season.

The move follows growing concerns over physical battles inside penalty areas, with Arsenal’s highly effective corner-kick routines among the tactics that have drawn attention.

The league recorded 269 goals from set-pieces last season, excluding penalties and direct free-kicks, with such situations accounting for a record 25.7 per cent of all goals scored.

Arsenal were the Premier League’s most prolific team from set-pieces last season, scoring 25 goals, while also conceding just seven, the fewest in the division.

The issue became particularly prominent in May when West Ham had a goal ruled out against Arsenal after several potential fouls occurred simultaneously during a set-piece.

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It was subsequently discussed during consultations involving captains, coaches, referees and other stakeholders.

Under the new approach, officials will pay greater attention to what have been described as “non-footballing holding actions that have no place on the football pitch”.

Referees will be instructed to penalise players who focus solely on opponents rather than the ball, make no attempt to play or challenge for the ball, hold opponents with both arms, or engage in sustained or impactful holding of opponents or their clothing.

Howard Webb, the Premier League’s referees’ chief, said officials had been encouraged to be more proactive in dealing with such offences.

“We’re trying to get the officials to be as confident as they can be to penalise what they see,” Webb said.

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“So fewer warnings, more actions penalised, and if there’s any reduction in offences being penalised it should be a result of a modification of player behaviour rather than us no longer applying it.”

The new guidelines do not mean that all physical contact during corners will automatically be penalised.

Webb said referees would continue to maintain a high threshold for contact, particularly when dealing with goalkeepers.

“Contact is still part of the game, we still maintain the high threshold,” he said.

However, a player who deliberately restricts an opponent’s movement without attempting to play the ball could be penalised.

Among the incidents shown to players during preparations for the new season were Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter wrestling West Ham’s Tomas Soucek at the far post and Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien pulling down Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk with an arm around his neck.

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Both incidents would be considered offences under the new guidelines.

The Premier League’s refereeing body, Pro Ref, has also been providing clubs with footage and guidance to help players and coaches understand how the rules will be applied.

Officials will receive pre-match information about teams’ set-piece routines, including how they position players and the tactics they are likely to use.

The new approach could have a significant impact on Arsenal, whose set-piece routines were a major source of goals last season.

Manchester United scored 21 set-piece goals, while Tottenham Hotspur recorded 19.

At the other end, Liverpool conceded a league-high 19 goals from set-pieces, followed by Chelsea and Newcastle United, who conceded 17 each.

Webb said consistent enforcement could force teams to change their tactics.

“If we start penalising offences, players have to adjust their tactics,” he said.

“And then those kind of situations reduce in number.”

The Premier League season begins on Friday night when champions Arsenal host promoted Coventry.