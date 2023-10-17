400-level University Student Collapses, Dies While Writing Examination

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 400-level Accounting student of Gombe State University (GSU), Abubakar Muhammad Adam, collapsed and died while writing his examination on Monday.

His classmates who shared the news on social media said he was rushed to the school’s clinic after his collapse but was declared dead on arrival.

“This is to inform you that Abubakar Muhd Adam, male, with registration number UG18/ASAC/1113 at 400 LEVEL, Accounting Department, was rushed to the university clinic this morning during accounting exams.

“Unfortunately, he passed away at the school clinic. He was later taken to the specialist hospital mortuary along with the university ambulance driver, representative of the university clinic, University Deputy CSO, SRC VP and some of his friends,” it said.

The statement added that Adam’s uncle and guardian in Gombe, who is the headmaster of Kamara Primary School, Bolari in Gombe, later joined the group at the mortuary.

Reports say the uncle of the deceased has already called the late student’s father and family, adding that he will be buried immediately when they arrive from Jos, Plateau.

A university official, who sought anonymity, confirmed that the student, after his collapse, was rushed to the university clinic, and was dead on arrival.

Speaking on the issues, State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, ASP Mahid Mua’zu said the police has not been briefed about the incident.