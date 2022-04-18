Chrisland School: ‘My Daughter Went To Collect Her Charger And Was Drugged’ — Mother Of Female Pupil In Viral Sex Video Claims

A video has gone viral on social media showing underage students of Chrisland School, Lagos, engaged in immoral sexual acts.

Following this, it was revealed that the 10-year-old female pupil in the video was suspended by the school for her participation therein.

The mother of the female student put out a video online where she narrated what happened from her perspective and her daughter’s account of the events which occurred.

The girl’s mother called on Nigerians for help, alleging that the school is trying to hide the truth behind the incident.

“Please, I am begging Nigerians to help me because Chrisland is trying to hide this issue. They are trying to push us out of the way and my daughter is affected psychologically. Please, I need help as a mother. I am begging fellow Nigerians to help me,” she said.

The woman alleged that the school was not honest about what happened when they reported the incident to her.

“My child attends Chrisland School VGC. Please, I am making this video to beg Nigerians to get justice for me.

“About a month ago, I was on my way out of Lagos when I got a call from the headteacher in Chrisland; she said she wanted to see me and so two days later I went to the school.

“I got to the school and I met their representatives, they told me they wanted me to know that my daughter whom I left in their care on a trip to Dubai had a kiss with a boy and the boy also kissed her.

“They found out that they got the kissing idea through “Truth and Dare” and advised that I should caution my daughter and take her phone from her.

“I said okay if it is just that, I was going to collect the phone from her. Mrs. Kemi also advised me not to tell my husband that it is not everything a woman should tell her husband. I thought the issue wasn’t more than that; so it ended then,” she said.

The mother said after that, however, a fellow parent at the school called saying she needed to see her urgently concerning a trending issue within the school community.

“The woman showed me the video and told me that all the parents were aware. Immediately, I informed my husband.

“Because we had started confronting them that we were aware of what they did, the school sent her a suspension letter,” she said.

According to the woman, her daughter explained what happened that led to her participation in the immoral act.

“When my daughter explained to me what happened, she said that they went out in the morning to have breakfast and one of the boys begged her to lend him her phone charger which she obliged. After they had dinner, the boy called her room that she should come and take her charger. She went there for her charger.

“When she got into the room, one of them said she should take her charger from the toilet; it was when she entered the toilet that they told her to take a substance, so they were all under the influence. She said after that she did not know what she was doing again,” she said.

The mother expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the school handled the matter.

“My daughter was dying in silence and she couldn’t speak.

“They threatened to kill her if she speaks and conducted a pregnancy test on my daughter without our consent,” she said.

According to Punch, Chrisland issued the female student a suspension letter dated, 14th April 2022, accusing her of taking part in a “Truth or Dare” game which led to the “immoral act” when they went to Dubai to participate in the World School Games held between March 10 and 13, 2022.

The letter said the girl, along with all other culpable students would all receive the necessary punishment.

“It was discovered that your daughter was involved in improper behaviour during the recently concluded World School Games in Dubai with a few of her counterparts willfully participated in a game they called Truth or Dare’, a game which led her and a few other co-learners to carry out an immoral act after the lights-out instruction was given.

“In line with our core values centred on discipline, Chrisland Schools have zero tolerance for any improper behaviour and misconduct. A full-scale investigation has been done and the parents of all the culpable learners have been duly notified of the necessary punishment meted out on the learners,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the parents of the other culpable students were informed and they cooperated with the school to ensure that their children would be corrected and be of expected proper behaviour henceforth, but they were unable to reach the mother of the minor female student involved.

“However, in the course of the school’s efforts to see how best we can help (the student) who was a major participant in the whole incident, every effort to inform you as her parents about the incident and ensure that this improper behaviour is permanently corrected, has proved to be futile.

“We cannot as a school condone such. Consequently, (the student) is hereby placed on an indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled, and rehabilitated,” it stated.

THE WHISTLER reported that following the spread of the video online, the Lagos State Government has closed down all branches of Chrisland school in the state.