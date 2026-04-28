54,206 Pensioners Receive Final Arrears As PTAD Ends Backlog

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The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has finalized the payment of the outstanding one-month arrears of the N32,000 pension increment to eligible pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), completing the full settlement of the approved wage adjustment.

In a statement, PTAD disclosed that a total of N1.73 billion was disbursed to 54,206 eligible DBS pensioners, covering the final phase of arrears linked to the N32,000 increment approved by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which took effect from July 29, 2024.

According to the breakdown, 25,804 pensioners under the Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD) received N825.7 million, while 28,402 pensioners under the Tertiary Education and Health Pension Department (TEHPD) received N908.8 million.

PTAD noted that the payments covered a 13-month arrears period from August 2024 to August 2025. The Directorate had previously paid 12 months of the arrears in phases between December 2024 and December 2025, with the latest disbursement settling the remaining balance.

The agency emphasized that the completion of the payments fulfills all obligations related to the N32,000 pension increment for qualified DBS pensioners under PaPD and TEHPD.

However, PTAD clarified that pensioners from organizations such as Peoples Bank, Assurance Bank, Nigeria Reinsurance, NICON Insurance, NITEL/MTEL, Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), and PHCN are excluded from the increment, as they had already benefited from separate pension increases of 10.66 percent and 12.95 percent in line with the NSIWC directive.

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Reaffirming its commitment to pensioners’ welfare, PTAD said it would continue to prioritize transparency, efficiency, and timely pension administration in alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.