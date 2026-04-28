Army Buried Slain Corper’s Brain Without Father’s Consent

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The father of the late Abdulsamad Jamiu, Engr. Sani Jimoh, has said that the Nigerian Army buried his son’s brain beside his house without his consent.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER.

Jimoh said he was attending a three-day prayer for his late mother in Okene, Kogi State, when his daughter Farida, called to inform him of his son’s death.

According to Jimoh, he needed to bury his son, a serving youth corp member according to Islamic rite but discovered 48 hours after his burial that his missing brain had been buried beside his house, the same day he was killed.

He said, “My son needed to be buried according to Islamic rite. At the B division of the Nigerian Police, Dei Dei, I wrote an undertaking for them to allow me take possesion of his body and further narrated what happened.

“A police officer was assigned to me and we went to the Kubwa General Hospital, where I took my son’s body, and that was the first time I saw his body.

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“During the preparation for his burial, we had to replace his brain with cotton wool, to enable the bandage round his head, as blood was still pouring out.

“We buried him alongside pieces of his brain. But everything changed when I learned that his missing brain was buried beside my house, 48 hours after he was buried.

He added,”I had no idea my son’s brain were beside my house. “When the Nigerian army investigative team were interrogating the vigilante group, they revealed that the soldiers who killed my son forced them to burry his brain beside my compound which shares a fence with an uncompleted building.”

Jimoh said the army investigative team attempted to exhume the brain but found it already decayed and emitting a foul odor.

Troops of the Nigerian Army had confirmed his death in a statemet on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

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The Army initially described the incident as casualty which resulted from a crossfire during a pursuit of an armed robbers in Shagari Estate, Dei Dei, Abuja.

–Kasarahchi ANIAGOLU, Nneka ASOGWA