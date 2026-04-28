No Reckless Spending In Osun- Adeleke Defends Govt

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The Ademola Adeleke administration has defended its record on public spending, insisting that Osun State resources are being managed responsibly and in line with due process.

The clarification was made by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, during an interview on Westernspring Television in Osogbo posted on the state’s X account on Tuesday.

Rasheed dismissed allegations from opposition figures claiming financial mismanagement, describing such accusations as false and misleading.

He said the state government operates strictly under procurement laws and ensures that all projects are executed with “value for money” principles.

According to him, infrastructure projects funded by the state are visible, verifiable, and directly beneficial to residents across Osun.

The spokesperson specifically rejected claims that the governor spent N92bn on feeding, calling the allegation baseless.

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“It is a lie from the pit of hell,” he said, adding that such claims reflect either “mischief or financial illiteracy.”

He explained that government expenditures are distributed across multiple agencies and sectors, making it inaccurate to attribute all spending to a single item or office.

Rasheed also accused opposition figures of opposing the state’s “local content” approach, which prioritises the use of local professionals and contractors in executing government projects.

He said the administration remains committed to empowering Osun-based engineers and professionals through infrastructure development.

The spokesperson maintained that all ongoing projects, including roads, bridges, schools, and health facilities, meet acceptable engineering standards and are comparable to best practices.

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He cited completed and ongoing projects such as bridges and road dualisation works, arguing that their quality is evident across the state.

According to him, the state resources are being deployed across key areas, including roads and bridges, health facilities, education upgrades, agriculture, water infrastructure, staff welfare, pensions, and empowerment programmes.

He said these investments are aimed at improving livelihoods and driving development across the state.

The spokesperson also accused opposition groups of attempting to frustrate governance through control of local government funds, alleging that such actions are politically motivated.

He reiterated that despite these challenges, the administration remains focused on delivering measurable results for residents of the state.