Desperate Man Takes Sister’s Skeleton To Bank To Prove Death

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In a chilling testament to the desperate lengths an individual will go to when faced with unyielding bureaucracy, a tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district in the eastern coast of India, exhumed his sister’s skeletal remains and presented them to bank officials on Monday to prove she was no longer alive.

The man, identified as 59-year-old Jitu Munda of Dianali village, had spent months trying to withdraw approximately ₹20,000 (approx. ₦290,000) from the savings account of his late sister, Kalra Munda, who passed away in January 2026.

According to local reports, Munda had made several visits to the Maliposi branch of the Odisha Grameen Bank. Despite his repeated explanations that his sister had died, bank staff reportedly insisted that the account holder appear in person to authorize the withdrawal.

“I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder,” Munda told reporters, his voice a mix of grief and exhaustion. “They did not listen to me… so I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof.”

The situation was further complicated by Munda’s lack of formal education. Police officials noted that the bank failed to explain the legal procedure for a “deceased claim,” which involves presenting a death certificate and a legal heir document. To Munda, who did not understand the concept of a “nominee” or “legal heir,” the only way to satisfy the bank’s demand for his sister’s presence was to bring what remained of her.

Staff and customers were left in a state of shock on Monday morning when Munda arrived carrying a plastic sack containing his sister’s remains. He placed the sack in front of the bank and demanded the release of the funds.

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Panic-stricken bank officials immediately alerted the Patna police. Upon arrival, Inspector-in-charge Kiran Prasad Sahu intervened, pacifying Munda and explaining the legal requirements he had previously misunderstood.

“He is an innocent tribal man who could not understand the paperwork required,” Sahu said. “The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from a deceased person’s account.”

State officials have reacted with indignation to the incident. Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, termed the approach of the bank employees as “inhuman” and has called for a formal investigation.

“The government has taken serious note of the conduct of the bank employees,” Pujari stated, promising that action would be taken to ensure such a “distressing and unprecedented” incident never happens again.

Local authorities have since assisted Munda in reburying his sister’s remains and have directed the bank to expedite the release of the funds. Munda, who was his sister’s sole surviving relative after the deaths of her husband and child, is now expected to receive the money within the coming days, this time, through the proper legal channels.