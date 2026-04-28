Army Denies Torturing Soldier In Custody To Death, Orders Probe

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The Nigerian Army has rejected allegations of torture and inhumane treatment at its detention facility in Sokoto, following the death of a soldier in custody, even as it announced a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement signed by the 8 Div Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba said claims contained in an online petition by legal practitioner Malcolm Omirhobo alleging brutality, intimidation and reprisal against detainees at the 8 Division Provost Group Detention Facility in Giginya Cantonment, were “false” and a “gross misrepresentation.”

The Army, however, confirmed the death of Lance Corporal Bala Hudu, whose case is at the centre of the controversy.

According to the statement, Hudu had been undergoing military trials since April 2023 over the killing of a commercial motorcycle operator in Katsina State.

During the proceedings, the Army said, it discovered the soldier had underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, hyperopia and allergic conjunctivitis, for which he was receiving treatment.

It added that the deceased had unrestricted access to his family and legal counsel and was under continuous medical supervision.

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The Army explained that on April 15, Hudu was admitted to the Accident and Emergency unit of the 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital with symptoms including headache, body weakness and rapid breathing.

“He was subsequently diagnosed with severe pneumonia and malaria. “His condition deteriorated on April 17, leading to his untimely death, likely due to complications from his underlying ailments,” the statement read.

Amid public concern, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division has constituted an independent Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

“The process is ongoing, transparent and thorough, in line with military protocols,” the Army said, inviting the petitioner and other interested parties to testify before the panel between April 29 and May 10, 202