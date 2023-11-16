80-Year-Old Woman Dies As Building Collapses On Her In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified woman has died following the partial collapse of a storey building in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the woman who is said to be about 80 years old, died as a result of the impact of the partial collapse.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu said the agency received distress calls at about 8:30 a.m, adding that the rescue team arrived at about 8:42 a.m.

“The Agency responded to distress calls concerning the above and upon arrival discovered a storey building in a state of partial collapse.

“Further information gathered at the incident scene revealed that an internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 am due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“Unfortunately, an old woman died from the impact of the partial collapse,” Oke-Osanyitolu said.

He informed that the building had been cordoned off and that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) had been contacted for further action.

Other emergency responders that were at the scene of the incident to ensure safety and sanity aside from officials of the LASEMA Response Team, were LRU, paramedics, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Lagos Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).