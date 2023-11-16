INTERVIEW: ‘I Spent Sleepless Nights On Amagu But Pirates Are Selling It On The Streets’

A Nigerian visual artist, Julie Godwin, is suffering from lost investments in the same way many artists in the country suffer from piracy of their works.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, the Lagos-based artist urges the government to take action on piracy.

Excerpt:

Are Your Artworks For Sale?

My artworks are for sale online or in-person and I have only made a few sales to my loyal customers. This piracy problem has cost me a lot of sales; some customers ask why my artworks are “so expensive” when they could buy them for less on the street.

How Did You Find Out Your Works Were Pirated?

I’ve always been a victim of piracy but this one hurts the most. It is one of my recent artworks titled Amagu. It hurts me so much because despite seeing the prints in different states in Nigeria and various African countries, I didn’t make a dime for my hard work.

Original Amagu artwork

What Does Amagu Mean And What Were You Trying To Portray In It?

Amagu is my hometown, it means compound/community of leopard, place where leopard dwells.

Tell Us More About Amagu?

It caused me so much pain because I spent so much time and effort to create it. Additionally, Amagu was inspired by my hometown so I am very emotionally attached to it.

I estimated to make well over 1.5m. The printing on canvas and/or framing is very expensive, 38″ x 48″ costs over 250k; my profit is 65k on each artwork sold.

I make money from working on projects like editorial illustration, children’s books, book covers and NFT collection projects.

What Action Have You Taken So Far?

I tried to reach out to some lawyers, but I got turned off by the hefty costs and lengthy process.

I haven’t been able to locate the pirates because the hawkers claim to be just sellers, and they run away when probed.

Pirated Amagu hawked on the street

How Do You Feel Seeing Your Works In The Hands Of Vendors/Pirates?

It’s really painful, at first, I tried to brush it off, but seeing countless photos of my work on the street is really soul-crushing. I spent 6 weeks and countless sleepless nights making that piece and now it feels wasted and fruitless.

What Inspired You Into Art?

Life experiences; good, bad and ugly. I draw from my imagination

Art making is my main source of livelihood, but I’m also a community manager of Largest Graphic Design Community in Africa. I ventured into digital art in 2016.

A pirated copy of Amagu, framed, decorating a buyer’s house.

What Is Your Worse Nightmare In This Vocation?

Not getting my due rewards from my personal projects. Some clients cancelled their orders citing that it was too expensive and they could get it for cheaper elsewhere.

Do You Think The Nigerian Copyright Commission NCC Is Doing Enough In Protecting Works Of Artists?

I can’t speak to that effect. I don’t know enough about their activities.

There should be strict copyright laws that protect artists and their works. Roadside art hawkers need to be regulated and/or banned. In most countries in the world, you would be arrested for hawking art on the street.