MFM Denies Worshipper Died During Church Service, Explains What Happened

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM) has debunked reports claiming that a female septuagenarian worshipper collapsed and died in the church last week during one of its services.

Collins Edomaruse, the media aide to the church’s General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, said contrary to reports, the deceased passed on at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun state.

The aide said in a statement that the church had rushed the sick woman to the hospital.

Citing a matron at the church’s Prayer City Clinic, Mrs Bisi Adewumi, the deceased was “brought in to the clinic on the 2nd of November 2023, around 5.30 p.m. as an emergency case from the auditorium during Thursday evening service.

“On physical observation inside an ambulance, we recorded pallor+++…that she was pale (short of blood).

“She looked cachexia and emaciated, hence blood pressure was quickly checked inside the ambulance; result: B/P71/55 P115, Temp 36. oc, because of the pallor+++ that requires immediate blood.”

He added that the ambulance driver and a nurse were instructed to rush her to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, where urgent intervention and investigations could be carried out.

“The report received from the nurse at the teaching hospital indicated that the deceased was attended to in the ambulance as an emergency for preliminary investigations.

“She later gave up there and her remains were deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital,” the statement partly reads.

Edomaruse noted that the MFM Camp is a place frequented by worshippers from all over the world and that the ministry may not be able to ascertain the medical situation of everyone seeking God’s face within its facility.

“One can conclude that it’s simply a case of ignorance and misrepresentation of facts to claim that the unfortunate demise of a worshipper at a teaching hospital was caused by the ministry in any way.

“The Church provides a covenant platform of divine encounter and teaches the worshippers how to connect with the God of the Bible. This has provided tremendous testimonies over the years,” the church’s statement added.