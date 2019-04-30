‘A Woman’s Place Is In The Kitchen’ Is An European Proverb – Seun Kuti

Advertisement

Seun Kuti, Nigerian musician and son of late legendary musician, Fela Kuti, has blamed westerners for the social vices of female suppression and jungle justice widespread in the continent.

The singer took to his Twitter to share a video which he captioned, “a woman’s place is in the kitchen’ is a European proverb” and that no “African language has the equivalent.”

Seun, in this video clip, claimed that much of the vices for which Africans and Nigerians are known for came with Europe’s colonial exploits.

He said, “It seems just so easy to make us be anything the western world wants us to be. They say we’re male sovereignists, we hate our women. All without historical backing,” the singer said.

“That ‘a woman’s place in the kitchen’ is a European proverb. No African language has the equivalent. We didn’t know about subjugating women until the white men came to teach us.

“When they brought their missionary schools to Africa, they had to separate schools into that of boys and girls with what could be learned in both of the schools being distinct.

“Africans didn’t know about the subjugation of any group. If some persons were of bad influence on society, we ostracized them. That’s why there was no prison in Africa.

“On the issue of street violence lynchings and burning of humans, Who taught us how to burn people? They’ll tell you about Mary Slessor who stopped the killing of twins while they themselves were young girls in England and our own country, as witches.

“They claim to have civilized us by stopping a little tribe in the bush from killing twins as if it was the whole of Africa that upheld the practice at the time. ”

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2016 said Aisha, his wife, belonged in his kitchen and “the other room”.

Buhari said, “I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but my wife belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”