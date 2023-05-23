Afrobeat Musician, Seun Kuti, Released From Police Custody

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been released from the police custody in Lagos State.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, disclosed this in a video posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

Kuti’s lawyers had in a statement earlier Tuesday said his release on bail, as ordered by Magistrate Adebola Olatubosun, is only waiting for administrative approval.

“The purpose of today’s sitting was to receive the Lagos DPP’s advice.

“The Court, as you will recall, had ordered that the prosecution of the case must be by the DPP’s office and not by the Police, hence the Police was also ordered to send the case file to the DPP for evaluation and decision as to prosecution.

“The court was therefore to sit today to receive the DPP’s advice, but did not because, as we’re informed, the Magistrate is attending a training course. However, the Advice of the DPP is not ready as the police investigation team is still holding on to the case file.

“Nevertheless, the release of Mr. Kuti on bail, as ordered by the Magistrate, is only waiting for administrative approval. That process has nothing to do with whether or not the court has a physical sitting. We are hopeful that Mr. Kuti will be out today on the bail granted him, having fulfilled the terms,” Kuti’s lawyers, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN and Kunle Adegoke, SAN had said in a statement.

Magistrate Olatubosun had last Thursday, granted an application for an extension of remand of Kuti for additional four days.

The prosecution counsel led by Simon Lough (SAN), had moved the application to allow further investigation into the case.

Sequel to the request, the Magistrate, extended the Afrobeat musician’s remand until May 22.

Kuti who was first arraigned on Tuesday last week, was earlier remanded in police custody for 48 hours.

The defendant was charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer, an offense contrary to Section 356 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.