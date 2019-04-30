KILLINGS: Police IG Heeds Senate Summons

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has agreed to appear before the Nigerian Senate to brief it of efforts being taken by the police to address the security challenges facing the country.

This was according to Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who announced this during Tuesday’s plenary session of the Red Chamber.

Saraki disclosed that the police chief will appear before the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, 7th of May, 2019.

Senate President, @bukolasaraki announces that on Tuesday, 7th of May, 2019 the Acting IG of Police is to honour the invitation of the Senate.#TodayInSenatePlenary — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) April 30, 2019

THE WHISTLER reported last Thursday that the Senate during a plenary session resolved to summon IGP Adamu after some gunmen raided the Kajuru Castle holiday resort in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna state, where they killed a British aid worker, Faye Mooney, and a Nigerian, Mr Mathew Oguche, while kidnapping three others.

Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central, had in a motion called the Senate’s attention to the ‘‘wave and spate of armed banditry and kidnapping in most parts of the country, from the north, south, east, and western part of the country without a formidable and technological approach of fighting heinous crime.’’

The Deputy Senate President, Dr Ike Ekweremadu, in his contribution to the motion last week, urged the Federal Government to ‘‘declare a national state of emergency to enable the government put in place measures to end this problem.”